Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Kora Navarro, Montini, softball, senior

Name: Kora Navarro
School: Montini, senior
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Navarro homered in a win over Plainfield South, went 3 for 3 and scored three runs in a win over York and had an RBI double in a win over Harlem. She was voted Athlete of the Week by readers. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: How do you feel about the start to the season?
Navarro: Honestly, I’m just really excited. I know we have already brought much to the table. I’m excited to keep working and see how much more we can do.
Welge: You have a ton of girls back from a team that reached a sectional final last season. What are your goals for this season?
Navarro: We’re working on it one game at a time and playing the best we can. Our end goal is obviously to win state, but it’s just to become better players and individually not only better players but better people, too. It’s about the family aspect. My teammates have my back on the field and off the field as well.
Welge: How have you worked to improve your game?
Navarro: I’ve been working a lot on my offspeed pitches. I felt those needed improvement. I work on hitting and going to the gym more. I’ve also been doing this thing where I run two miles a day. I want to make sure my legs are strong for striding and build my stamina up. If we do get a doubleheader or back-to-back games, I know my body is better able to recover.
Welge: What made you decide to commit to play at Findlay?
Navarro: The second I walked on campus it just felt like the right place for me. They’re great people, very welcoming. I felt like I could be myself and didn’t have to try to be someone else.
Welge: How did you get started playing softball?
Navarro: When I was younger, I used to watch my cousin Nicole play. I found a love for the game. I played rec ball. I wanted to get more serious with it and that’s why I started playing travel.