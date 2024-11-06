November 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Foster appears on his way to holding 11th Congressional District

By Jessie Molloy
Congressman Bill Foster, Illinois 11th District

Congressman Bill Foster, represents Illinois' 11th House District (Photo provided by Bill Foster)

Democratic Congressman Bill Foster appears to be on his way to reelection in Illinois’ 11th Congressional District fending off a challenge from Republican Jerry Evans, a businessman from Warrenville.

With 93% of the vote counted, Foster was leading with about 55% of the vote. 186,128 votes, compared to GOP challenger Jerry Evans who had 44% with 149,341 votes.

Foster, who has represented the 11th District since 2013 and previously represented the 14th District from 2008 to 2011, is a former scientist and resident of Naperville and serves as a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

“I am honored that the voters of the 11th District have reelected me to serve as their representative in Congress, and I am grateful for everyone who worked hard to make this victory possible,” said Foster in an official statement. “I’m very grateful for how well I did in Will County and the other southern districts. Overall, it was a very good result.”

He added that he was grateful for Evan’s conduct in conceding the race. “At a time when our politics are so polarized and the results of our elections are frequently questioned, I was gratified to receive a gracious call from my opponent Jerry Evans, conceding the election and wishing me well in the upcoming Congress. Serving the people of Illinois in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime, and I look forward to continuing to serve them in the 119th Congress.”

“Running for Congress has been the honor of my life and the individuals I have encountered along the way have made my life incredibly more fulfilling,” said Evans said in a statement to the Herald-News. “I look forward to continuing to serve my community and strive to keep it one of the best places for people to live and pursue their dreams. My wife and I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Congressman Foster and our sincere prayers for his and his family’s well-being.”

Naperville2024 ElectionCongressBreakingIllinoisWill CountyDuPage CountyDeKalb CountyLake County

Jessie Molloy

Jessie has been reporting in Chicago and south suburban Will and Cook counties since 2011.