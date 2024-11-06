Foster appears on his way to holding 11th Congressional District

Democratic Congressman Bill Foster appears to be on his way to reelection in Illinois’ 11th Congressional District fending off a challenge from Republican Jerry Evans, a businessman from Warrenville.

With 93% of the vote counted, Foster was leading with about 55% of the vote. 186,128 votes, compared to GOP challenger Jerry Evans who had 44% with 149,341 votes.

Foster, who has represented the 11th District since 2013 and previously represented the 14th District from 2008 to 2011, is a former scientist and resident of Naperville and serves as a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

“I am honored that the voters of the 11th District have reelected me to serve as their representative in Congress, and I am grateful for everyone who worked hard to make this victory possible,” said Foster in an official statement. “I’m very grateful for how well I did in Will County and the other southern districts. Overall, it was a very good result.”

He added that he was grateful for Evan’s conduct in conceding the race. “At a time when our politics are so polarized and the results of our elections are frequently questioned, I was gratified to receive a gracious call from my opponent Jerry Evans, conceding the election and wishing me well in the upcoming Congress. Serving the people of Illinois in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime, and I look forward to continuing to serve them in the 119th Congress.”

“Running for Congress has been the honor of my life and the individuals I have encountered along the way have made my life incredibly more fulfilling,” said Evans said in a statement to the Herald-News. “I look forward to continuing to serve my community and strive to keep it one of the best places for people to live and pursue their dreams. My wife and I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Congressman Foster and our sincere prayers for his and his family’s well-being.”