Soul Asylum, Macy Gray among upcoming Brookfield Zoo concert artists

BROOKFIELD – A wildly entertaining concept will entice music lovers to Brookfield Zoo to enjoy artists including Soul Asylum with The Verve Pipe, Macy Gray, Vertical Horizon and Plain White T’s on Friday and Saturday evenings, July 14, 15, 21 and 22, all while meeting some animals along the way.

Tickets are available for 7:30 p.m. performances in Brookfield Zoo’s Concerts for Conservation.

The popular bands performing alternative rock, R&B and soul and rock will have concert goers dancing on the zoo’s East Mall, a news release stated. Each night will conclude with a 30-minute light show and dance party.

Concert attendees can reserve their spots beginning at 6 p.m., a half hour earlier for VIP ticket holders. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The lineup features Soul Asylum with special guest The Verve Pipe on July 14; Macy Gray on July 15; Vertical Horizon on July 21; and Plain White T’s on July 22.

Prior to each concert, guests can meet some of Brookfield Zoo’s animal ambassadors from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Additionally, they can stroll along the Big Cat walkway to view the African lions, Amur tiger and snow leopards until 7 p.m.

Guests are welcome to bring their own picnics. Alcoholic beverages may be purchased inside the zoo. Food selections are also available for purchase at venues on the East Mall, including two food trucks – The Coop featuring hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, and Taco Caja offering Mexican fare. Or, for burgers, barbecue and smokehouse menu options, diners can head to Nectar & Graze.

Concert tickets cost $45, $40 for Brookfield Zoo members. The VIP ticket, which includes early access to the venue at 5:30 p.m. and free parking, costs $55. Concerts for Conservation is a limited-capacity event, and tickets are required for everyone, including zoo members. To purchase tickets, visit CZS.org/ConcertsforConservation.