IC Catholic’s Kelly Cahill, Lexi Russ named ICA Class 2A first team, leading Suburban Life-area All-Staters

IC Catholic’s Kelly Cahill celebrates as she breaks a tie in the 5th inning against Seneca Thursday, June 4, 2026, in the Class 2A softball semifinal in Peoria. (Alex T. Paschal)

IC Catholic Prep juniors Kelly Cahill and Lexi Russ, who led the Knights to fourth place in Class 2A in the program’s first state tournament appearance, were were named to the Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A All-State first team released Monday, leading Suburban Life-area selections.

In Class 3A Fenwick sophomore Sofia Kateeb, who led the Friars to third place in the state, was named first team All-State, as was Lemont sophomore Claire Podrebarac and St. Francis senior Lauren Kennedy.

Class 4A second team All-Staters included Glenbard East junior Claire Bolda, York senior Lilly Burda and Riverside-Brookfield sophomore Mia Melendez.

Class 4A third team All-Staters included Downers Grove South sophomore Jordan Balsavich, Downers Grove North senior Ella Bonk, Glenbard East junior Lilly Carva, Willowbrook senior Allison Coppersmith, York senior Maggie Demopoulos, Riverside-Brookfield sophomore Amelia Pytel and R-B senior Trinity Stevenson.

Class 3A second team All-Staters included Fenwick junior Alex Purta, Glenbard South junior Evangeline Dupuis, Lemont sophomore Mila Mardjetko and senior Jessica Pontrelli and Montini sophomore Cameron Fox and junior Aubry Raffen.

Class 3A third team All-Staters included Fenwick sophomore Ellie Brady and senior Gianna Pescatore, Lemont senior Ella Phelan and St. Francis sophomore Alysa Freeman and senior Lily Konen.

IC Catholic’s Maddy DiNino and Ariani Zito were named Class 2A second team All-State, and Westmont senior Kelly Reagan was named Class 2A third team All-State.