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Amelia Pytel K’s 11, Riverside-Brookfield tops Lyons for regional title: Saturday Suburban Life sports roundup

Montini’s Cameron Fox K’s 13, hits two homers

Riverside-Brookfield freshman Amelia Pytel

Riverside-Brookfield sophomore Amelia Pytel

By Joshua Welge

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 4, Lyons 2

Riverside-Brookfield’s Amelia Pytel struck out 11 in a four-hitter, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the fifth to rally from a 2-0 deficit and went on to win the Class 4A Lyons Regional final.

Trinity Stevenson singled in the tying and go-ahead run in the fifth and Brailyn Naylor was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for R-B (26-4). Bella Luciano had two hits for Lyons.

IC Catholic Prep 4, Trinity 0

Madelynn Dinino struck out four in a four-hit shutout and went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and two RBIs for the Knights (27-5) in the Class 2A regional final.

Montini 11, Elmwood Park 0

Cameron Fox hit two home runs, drove in three and struck out 13 in a five-inning three-hit shutout for the Broncos (22-9) in the Class 3A regional final. Aubry Raffen doubled and drove in two runs and Brooke Wills was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI.

Glenbard South 13, Fenton 5

Evangeline Dupuis was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and three RBIs, Paige Foster-Simbulan 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Delaney Nelson 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the Raiders (17-10) in the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional final.

Girls Soccer

Hinsdale Central 5, Downers Grove South 1

Hinsdale Central (15-6-1) received three goals from Chloe Fisher and two more from Piper Bingham to win its regional 5-1 over Downers Grove South.

Emily DiTomasso had two assists and Gabby Gjeldum, Chloe Fisher and Bingham also had assists.

Nazareth 3, Fenwick 2

The seventh-seeded Roadrunners knocked off the second-seeded Friars in the Class 2A U-High Regional final.

Wheaton Academy 2, Riverside-Brookfield 1

Addey Nielson slotted the ball to Gianna Hughes, who buried the breakaway for the Warriors to win the Class 2A Wheaton Academy Regional final.

Baseball

Downers Grove South 14, Schaumburg 2

Luke Potter was 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored and Aidan Kanazawa was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Mustangs (22-12).

Nazareth 4, Burlington Central 3

Landon Thome scored the game-winning run on a balk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Thome was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored and Kam Alikhan doubled and drove in two runs for the Roadrunners (25-9).

Oak Park-River Forest 6, Willowbrook 5

The Warriors (28-6) trailed 6-0 in the third inning, their rally coming a run short in Villa Park as they lost their second straight after a 27-game win streak.

Ben Swanson was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI, Jake Bonino had a double and two runs scored and Jory Crocker had a single, two runs scored and an RBI.

Hinsdale Central 4, Lyons 3

Patrick Connors singled in Andrew Novatney with two outs in the bottom of the eighth for the Red Devils’ walk-off win at Ozinga Field. Connors was 2 for 2 and scored two runs and Owen Sunderson was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Hinsdale Central.

EJ Kuhlman was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Lyons (22-11).

Downers Grove North 4, Morton 0

Angelo Chiarelli and relievers Ryan Santos and Charlie Kohman combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts, Chiarelli accounting for six of them, for the visiting Trojans.

Sam Marshall was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Drake Cosenza was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Downers Grove North (21-12).

Leyden 3, Glenbard West 0

Glenbard West’s Finn Sheeley, Isaac Kozal and Alex Crouch combined on a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts, but the Hilltoppers (15-20) also managed just two hits, one a double by Charlie Harvey.

Assumpton 4, Benet 2

Lucas Kohlmeyer struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings of relief and Carson Ebeling had two of the seven hits for Benet.

Benet 6, Moline 5

The Redwings, down a run, scored two runs in the top of the sixth and went on to the win.

Peter Pignatiello was 2 for 4 with a two-run triple and a run scored and Ebeling scored two runs for Benet (18-14).

Naperville North 8, St. Francis 7 (9 innings)

The Huskies scored a run in the top of the ninth for the nonconference win.

Matthew Griffin was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and Chase Grigonis was 2 for 4 with an RBI for St. Francis (16-19).

Boys Volleyball

Morton d. Fenwick 25-17, 25-19

The Mustangs (21-14) won the Morton Regional quarterfinal.

Downers Grove North d. Naperville Central 25-11, 25-19

The Trojans won the Downers Grove North Regional quarterfinal.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.