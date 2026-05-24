Amelia Pytel K’s 11, Riverside-Brookfield tops Lyons for regional title: Saturday Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 4, Lyons 2

Riverside-Brookfield’s Amelia Pytel struck out 11 in a four-hitter, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the fifth to rally from a 2-0 deficit and went on to win the Class 4A Lyons Regional final.

Trinity Stevenson singled in the tying and go-ahead run in the fifth and Brailyn Naylor was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for R-B (26-4). Bella Luciano had two hits for Lyons.

IC Catholic Prep 4, Trinity 0

Madelynn Dinino struck out four in a four-hit shutout and went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and two RBIs for the Knights (27-5) in the Class 2A regional final.

Montini 11, Elmwood Park 0

Cameron Fox hit two home runs, drove in three and struck out 13 in a five-inning three-hit shutout for the Broncos (22-9) in the Class 3A regional final. Aubry Raffen doubled and drove in two runs and Brooke Wills was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI.

Glenbard South 13, Fenton 5

Evangeline Dupuis was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and three RBIs, Paige Foster-Simbulan 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Delaney Nelson 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the Raiders (17-10) in the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional final.

Girls Soccer

Hinsdale Central 5, Downers Grove South 1

Hinsdale Central (15-6-1) received three goals from Chloe Fisher and two more from Piper Bingham to win its regional 5-1 over Downers Grove South.

Emily DiTomasso had two assists and Gabby Gjeldum, Chloe Fisher and Bingham also had assists.

Nazareth 3, Fenwick 2

The seventh-seeded Roadrunners knocked off the second-seeded Friars in the Class 2A U-High Regional final.

Wheaton Academy 2, Riverside-Brookfield 1

Addey Nielson slotted the ball to Gianna Hughes, who buried the breakaway for the Warriors to win the Class 2A Wheaton Academy Regional final.

Baseball

Downers Grove South 14, Schaumburg 2

Luke Potter was 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored and Aidan Kanazawa was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Mustangs (22-12).

Nazareth 4, Burlington Central 3

Landon Thome scored the game-winning run on a balk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Thome was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored and Kam Alikhan doubled and drove in two runs for the Roadrunners (25-9).

Oak Park-River Forest 6, Willowbrook 5

The Warriors (28-6) trailed 6-0 in the third inning, their rally coming a run short in Villa Park as they lost their second straight after a 27-game win streak.

Ben Swanson was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI, Jake Bonino had a double and two runs scored and Jory Crocker had a single, two runs scored and an RBI.

Hinsdale Central 4, Lyons 3

Patrick Connors singled in Andrew Novatney with two outs in the bottom of the eighth for the Red Devils’ walk-off win at Ozinga Field. Connors was 2 for 2 and scored two runs and Owen Sunderson was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Hinsdale Central.

EJ Kuhlman was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Lyons (22-11).

Downers Grove North 4, Morton 0

Angelo Chiarelli and relievers Ryan Santos and Charlie Kohman combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts, Chiarelli accounting for six of them, for the visiting Trojans.

Sam Marshall was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Drake Cosenza was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Downers Grove North (21-12).

Leyden 3, Glenbard West 0

Glenbard West’s Finn Sheeley, Isaac Kozal and Alex Crouch combined on a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts, but the Hilltoppers (15-20) also managed just two hits, one a double by Charlie Harvey.

Assumpton 4, Benet 2

Lucas Kohlmeyer struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings of relief and Carson Ebeling had two of the seven hits for Benet.

Benet 6, Moline 5

The Redwings, down a run, scored two runs in the top of the sixth and went on to the win.

Peter Pignatiello was 2 for 4 with a two-run triple and a run scored and Ebeling scored two runs for Benet (18-14).

Naperville North 8, St. Francis 7 (9 innings)

The Huskies scored a run in the top of the ninth for the nonconference win.

Matthew Griffin was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and Chase Grigonis was 2 for 4 with an RBI for St. Francis (16-19).

Boys Volleyball

Morton d. Fenwick 25-17, 25-19

The Mustangs (21-14) won the Morton Regional quarterfinal.

Downers Grove North d. Naperville Central 25-11, 25-19

The Trojans won the Downers Grove North Regional quarterfinal.