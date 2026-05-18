Roll Call. As the weather heats up, so do property crimes. Here’s how to put offenders on ice

Every spring, I could feel the shift before the first call ever came in. The air warmed, daylight stretched and the entire rhythm of a community changed.

After decades in policing, I learned that crime has seasons just like the weather. The patterns repeat year after year, and offenders know exactly when opportunities return. If residents want to stay ahead, they need to understand how these patterns work and how quickly they can escalate.

When the first warm days arrive, people open their windows, leave their cars unlocked and keep their garage doors open while working outside. That is when the first wave of crimes begins. I used to call it the spring sweep. Offenders walk through neighborhoods early in the morning, checking car doors.

They are not smashing windows. They are looking for an easy target. If they find a wallet, a purse, a garage door opener or a set of keys, they take it. If they find nothing, they move on. It is simple, predictable and entirely preventable.

One night on patrol, when I was still a rookie officer learning the ropes, I responded to 14 theft-from-vehicle reports on the same block. Fourteen victims in a row. I remember walking from driveway to driveway with my notebook and hearing the same story repeated over and over. Every single one of those cars was unlocked. Not a single locked car on that block was entered.

The offenders probably walked down the street, trying every door handle. If it opened, they took whatever they could and moved on to the next. They did not break windows. They did not force their way in. They checked for the easiest opportunity and took it. That night taught me a lesson I carried throughout my career: locking your car works. It is the simplest and most effective crime prevention tool a resident has.

The next pattern involves garages and side yards. Warm weather means lawn equipment, bicycles and tools are left out for convenience. I cannot count how many times I have responded to calls from residents who said they were only inside for a few minutes. That is all it takes.

Offenders often follow behind landscaping crews or delivery trucks because they know homeowners are distracted. They watch for open garages and grab whatever they can carry. A lawnmower, a snowblower, a set of golf clubs or a high-end bike can disappear in seconds.

As the weather warms up, crimes become more noticeable and disruptive. Large groups of teenagers gather at parks, shopping centers and public areas. Most are harmless, but a small few can turn a peaceful evening into a problem.

I have seen fights break out unexpectedly. I have seen property damage happen just because a group got bored. I have seen businesses overwhelmed because no one anticipated a crowd of that size on a random night.

Another pattern that increases in spring and peaks in summer is vandalism. Graffiti on park buildings. Damage to playgrounds. Broken windows at schools. These crimes often occur after dark and are committed by small groups who know the area well. They strike quickly and disappear before anyone realizes what happened. The damage is costly, and the offenders rely on the fact that no one is watching.

Bike thefts also rise when the weather changes. High-quality bikes are a popular target because they can be sold quickly. I have seen offenders follow families to parks and wait to steal a bike when it is left unattended. I have witnessed bikes taken from porches, driveways and open garages in broad daylight. A good lock and a little awareness go a long way.

There also is a pattern involving large gatherings at pools, beaches and community events. These events may start off peacefully but can quickly escalate if the crowd exceeds the space’s capacity. When that happens, the likelihood of fights, thefts and disturbances increases. I have seen entire gatherings shut down because a few people chose to cause trouble.

So, how do residents stay ahead of these seasonal crime patterns? The answer is not fear. It is awareness and preparation.

Lock your car every night. Close your garage door even when you are home. Secure your bike with a real lock. Put away tools and equipment after use. These habits eliminate the easy opportunities that offenders count on.

Pay attention to what happens on your block. If you see unfamiliar cars slowly cruising around the neighborhood, make note. If you notice groups gathering in strange places or staying out later than usual, watch closely. If you hear persistent noise behind a business or school after hours, report it. Police prefer to check something early rather than respond after damage occurs.

Talk to your neighbors. Share information. When one resident reports a car break-in, it is rarely an isolated event. Offenders tend to move in groups and test multiple streets. When neighbors communicate, these patterns are broken up.

Finally, trust your instincts. If something feels wrong, it probably is. I spent years hearing residents apologize for calling the police. They did not want to bother us or were not sure if it was important. But the calls that usually stopped crimes were almost always the ones that started with a gut feeling.

You might think some of the advice in this column sounds simple, maybe even too simple. But after decades in policing, I can assure you it works. Prevention isn’t complicated. The goal is clear: to lower your chances of becoming a crime victim by taking practical steps that truly make a difference.

When the weather shifts, your habits should adapt accordingly. That is how you stay ahead. That is how you protect your home, neighborhood and peace of mind.