Willowbrook baseball beats Lyons for 26th straight win, sets win record: Saturday Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Willowbrook 10, Lyons 4

The visiting Warriors scored four runs in the first inning and went on to win the matchup of respective division leaders in the West Suburban Conference for their 26th consecutive win.

Alex Rodriguez was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored, Jory Crocker drove in two runs and scored a run and Ben Swanson scored three runs for Willowbrook (27-4), which set a program record with its 27th win.

Blake Ragsdale had a triple and a run scored for Lyons (20-9).

Lemont 3, Romeoville 0 (8 innings)

Cannon Madej struck out 13 and allowd one hit in 7⅓ innings, and singled in Zane Schneider with the game’s first run in Lemont’s three-run eighth.

Luke Marusarz doubled in the other two runs and Sean Crane retired the last two of the game for Lemont (26-3).

Nazareth 6, St. Patrick 3

Landon Thome hit a solo homer and scored three runs and Gavin Hartigan had a double and drove in three runs for the Roadrunners (22-9) in the first game of the doubleheader in La Grange Park. Kam Alikhan was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Thome also homered in the second game with two hits and Hartigan was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs for Nazareth.

Downers Grove South 4, Glenbard West 3

Luke Potter doubled in Nate Thurston with the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh and the Mustangs went on to the win in Glen Ellyn. Thurson had two hits and scored two runs and Vincent Junkas had two hits and scored a run for Downers Grove South (17-12).

Anthony Martini had a hit and scored two runs for Glenbard West (15-17).

York 13, Morton 1 (5 innings)

The Dukes scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to finish off the run-rule win in Elmhurst.

Chris Winton went 2 for 3 with a solo homer and two runs scored, Brennen Blanchett was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Colby Baird also drove in three runs for York (13-15).

Benet 2, Neuqua Valley 0

Jonathan Gedraitis struck out three and allowed four hits in 5⅔ innings, combining with Liam Creighton on the shutout in Lisle.

Max Glimco’s two-run single for Benet (16-12) in the bottom of the fifth accounted for the game’s only runs.

IC Catholic Prep 11, Leo 0 (5 innings)

Evan Madrigal struck out five and allowed one hit in five shutout innings, and went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the visiting Knights (12-18-1). Rafael Garza had a doubled, walked twice, scored three runs and drove in a run and Jacob Dominick was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Wheaton Warrenville South 8, Batavia 3

The Tigers scored three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth, rallying for the DuKane Conference win in Wheaton.

AJ Rogers had a two-run double in the fifth to tie it 3-3 and a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. Eric Hecker had a single, double and three RBIs for WW South (16-12-1) and Blake Snyder struck out six in 2⅔ innings of shutout relief.

Elk Grove 9, Montini 8

John Louise was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer, three RBIs and two runs scored, Quin Paprockas was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored and Kameron Cox was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the visiting Broncos (20-12) in a nonconference loss.

Paprockas doubled in Robert Sansone with the tying run in the top of the seventh, but Elk Grove walked it off with a run in the bottom half.

Bartlett 7, St. Francis 1

James McGrath drove in the only run for St. Francis (15-16) in the nonconference loss in Wheaton.

Glenbard North 12, Wheaton North 2

Jacob Bergeron and Nic Pisciotta hit solo homers to account for the only runs for the visiting Falcons (14-18, 8-11 DuKane Conference).

Highland Park 4, Hinsdale South 0

Brady Miller had two of the three hits for Hinsdale South (12-18) while losing pitcher Jack Bauer struck out five.

Softball

Fremd 4, Riverside-Brookfield 3

Fremd scored two unearned runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.

Brailyn Naylor was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored and Trinity Stevenson drove in a run for R-B (24-4).

De La Salle 6, St. Francis 4

Ava Delatorre was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Hannah Grivetti doubled and drove in two runs and Lilly Konen was 2 for 4 with a run scored for St. Francis (20-8) in Wheaton.

Boys Water Polo

York 15, Fenwick 6

Teddy Kamenica scored four goals and Ethan Allen added three goals and three assists as the Dukes (28-4) won the Fenwick Sectional title. Lorenzo Buonicore and Jack Posluszny each scored twice for Fenwick (19-12).

Girls Water Polo

York 9, Fenwick 7

Kate McCarthy scored three goals and Sophia Kamenica and Tessa Schultz each added two for the Dukes (22-6-1), who won the Fenwick Sectional title. Maya Chlopek scored two goals for Fenwick (10-12).