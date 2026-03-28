Two killed in Downers Grove crash: authorities

Two people were killed Friday in a crash at the intersection of 35th Street and Highland Avenue in Downers Grove, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 6:53 p.m. when a car attempting to turn north onto Highland Avenue was struck by a car traveling south on Highland Avenue, Downers Grove police said.

The driver of the car attempting to turn onto Highland Avenue was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The driver and passenger of the other car were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

Downers Grove police and the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.

The identities of the victims is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to call Downer Grove police at 630-434-5600.