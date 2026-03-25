Elmhurst University’s student newspaper wins several awards

Elmhurst University’s student newspaper, “The Leader,” took home seven honorable mentions and five awards, including third place in the General Excellence category for both print and web, at the 2026 Illinois College Press Association (ICPA) conference.

“I am beyond delighted by The Leader’s performance at ICPA this year,” Editor-in-Chief Ian Murphy, said in a news release. “Top three placement in General Excellence for both print and web is a significant improvement, and bolsters the quality reporting and pride in our work we as a team have been able to produce in 2025.”

At the conference, held earlier this spring in Chicago, awards were given for work done in the 2025 calendar year. Competing for the first time in the Mid-sized Schools division (after previously competing in the Small Schools division), “The Leader” won recognition for in-depth reporting and front-page layout, as well as for columns and arts criticism, feature writing and video storytelling and podcasts.

Awardees from “The Leader” included: