Art in Wilder Park returns to Elmhurst in May

In partnership with the Elmhurst Park District, the Elmhurst Art Museum announces the return of Art in Wilder Park to the heart of Elmhurst.

Art in Wilder Park features over 130 booths showcasing unique, handcrafted treasures including jewelry, paintings, sculptures, ceramics, photography and fiber arts created by talented Midwest artists.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of artisan food vendors, a dedicated Kids Court with creative hands-on activities and community partner and sponsor displays, all set against the backdrop of Elmhurst’s Wilder Park.

The free-to-the-public event annually attracts over 7,000 people to the museum campus and takes place rain or shine from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2 and 3 at 175 S. Cottage Hill Ave.

A new offering in 2026 is the addition of an Emerging Artist Pavilion that taps into the talent of the Chicago area, including the hundreds of artists coming out of prestigious college and university programs each year.

Artists featured in the festival will be selected by jurors Fatima Hendricks, manager of exhibitions and residencies at Chicago Artists’ Coalition, and Whitney Bradshaw, curator at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City, Indiana.

“Art in Wilder Park feels like a hometown hug in the spring. It is the best time of year to support diverse artists, eat delicious food and let the kids run around. This year, we are excited to partner with other regional art institutions to open the door even wider to emerging artists, and connect their work and ideas to our local communities,” Allison Peters Quinn, executive director and chief curator of the Elmhurst Art Museum, said in a statement.