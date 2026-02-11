Two accused of stealing merchandise from Oak Brook, Elmhurst stores in separate incidents: authorities

Charges have been filed against two individuals accused of stealing merchandise from Oak Brook and an Elmhurst retail businesses in two unrelated incidents, prosecutors said.

Jehnyejah Moore, 22, of the 7300 block of Woodward Avenue, Woodridge, appeared in First Appearance Court Wednesday where Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to detain her pre-trial, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Moore is charged with one count each of retail theft and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to the release.

Jrlani Williams, 32, of the 4800 block of Drexel Boulevard, Chicago, also appeared in First Appearance Court Wednesday where Dieden granted the state’s motion to detain him pre-trial.

Williams is charged with one count each of burglary and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as multiple misdemeanor and petty offenses including retail theft, resisting a police officer and driving while license suspended, according to the release.

About 2:07 p.m. Feb. 10, Oak Brook police responded to Nordstrom, 10 Oakbrook Center, for a call of a retail theft in progress. Upon their arrival, officers located the suspect’s vehicle, a white Chevrolet Equinox, traveling westbound on Interstate 88. The responding officer pulled behind the Equinox and initiated a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, the Equinox, later determined to be driven by Moore, allegedly accelerated away from the officer at a high rate of speed. As the officer followed Moore, she reached speeds of approximately 112 mph before police terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Following the pursuit, Oak Brook police officers went to her residence where she surrendered and was arrested without incident.

An investigation revealed that Moore allegedly entered Nordstrom and selected several items including SKIMS undergarments and two T-shirts. Moore took the items into a fitting room and removed the anti-theft sensor from them. Moore left the fitting room with the items and selected a beanie and another T-shirt before exiting the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the release.

A loss prevention officer confronted Moore outside the store and recovered all the merchandise except one package of SKIMS before Moore fled the scene in the Equinox, authorities said,

About 5:18 p.m Feb. 10, Elmhurst police responded to Kohl’s, 303 S. Route 83, for a call of a retail theft in progress. Prior to the call, Williams allegedly arrived at Kohl’s and parked a white Jaguar F-Type in a handicap parking spot in front of the store’s door, according to the release.

Williams then entered the store, selected a Ninja Blender, cut off the anti-theft sensor and placed the blender in a shopping cart. He then selected an electric griddle and placed it in the same shopping cart before staging the cart near the front door, authorities said.

Upon their arrival at the store, police placed a stop stick under the rear passenger side tire of the Jaguar and began surveillance. While officers surveilled the Jaguar, Williams exited the store, ran toward and then entered the Jaguar.

When officers ordered Williams to exit the Jaguar, he instead drove over the stop stick deflating the rear tire and fled. Officers pursued Williams. After losing sight of him, officers spotted the Jaguar abandoned in a ditch near the corner of York Street and Butterfield Road. A short time later, officers saw Williams hiding in a stand of trees and arrested following a brief foot pursuit, according to the release.

“Law enforcement in DuPage County is extremely well-trained and prepared to arrest anyone who comes here intent on criminal activity,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Judge Dieden’s order granting our request to deny pre-trial release for these two defendants sends a strong message that we will not tolerate the type of behavior alleged against these defendants who now find themselves incarcerated awaiting trial.”

“These two incidents underscore a clear message: the eastern edge of this county is not the place to commit a crime,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “The technology, coordination and investigative tactics used to bring these offenders to justice were truly exceptional.”

“Choosing to run from law enforcement, whether behind the wheel or on foot, puts lives at risk,” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said in the release. “I’m proud of the effective response by our officers, who leveraged pursuit termination equipment, public safety cameras and their physical effort to bring this incident to a safe and lawful conclusion.”

Moore’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 17. Williams’ next court appearance is scheduled for March 9.