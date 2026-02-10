Montini names January students of the month

Montini Catholic High School January students of the month are (from left) Maryfaith Considine, Mia Wuenschel, Caroline Delano and Caitlyn Alcantara (Courtesy Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic High School has named the four students who have earned Student of the Month recognition for January.

Nominated by teachers and staff, these students have demonstrated one or more of the following qualities: leadership and a positive attitude, going above and beyond in their academics and class participation, showing kindness and respect with a strong commitment to helping others and consistently displaying a dependable work ethic and sense of responsibility.

The students are: