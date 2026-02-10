Shaw Local

Montini names January students of the month

Montini Catholic High School January students of the month are (from left) Maryfaith Considine, Mia Wuenschel, Caroline Delano and Caitlyn Alcantara

By Shaw Local News Network

Montini Catholic High School has named the four students who have earned Student of the Month recognition for January.

Nominated by teachers and staff, these students have demonstrated one or more of the following qualities: leadership and a positive attitude, going above and beyond in their academics and class participation, showing kindness and respect with a strong commitment to helping others and consistently displaying a dependable work ethic and sense of responsibility.

The students are:

  • Mia Wuenschel ’28, of Willowbrook
  • Caroline Delano ’29, of Downers Grove
  • Maryfaith Considine ’27, of Naperville
  • Caitlyn Alcantara ’27, of Oak Brook
