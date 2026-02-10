Lombard Historical Society to present Lunar New Year program Feb. 21

The Lombard Historical Society will present “Celebrating the Lunar New Year” at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 with Yvonne Wolf at the Carriage House at 23 W Maple St., Lombard.

Join as we learn about the traditions of a festival celebrated by 20% of the population. The program is free, but spots are limited. Reserve your spot today. For more information, check the website lombardhistory.org, email info@lombardhistory.org, or phone 630-629-1885.

The Lunar New Year season lasts from Feb. 17 to March 3. It is a holiday observed by about 20% of the world’s population, yet many are unfamiliar with how it is celebrated.

Wolf will discuss the rites, activities, symbols and foods associated with Lunar New Year and how individuals can participate in their own homes. .

Wolf delivers presentations that clarify the elements of Chinese culture in an accessible, relatable context. She has given talks at libraries, museums and community centers.

She is an intercultural consultant and founder of Chinese Intercultural, LLC. She offers professional intercultural training, helps businesses to expand their outreach and shares the knowledge and skills she has acquired.

Wolf has lived in four different countries and is fluent in Chinese-Mandarin, English and Danish. She was born in Taiwan, educated in the U.S. and Europe, and is a native Chinese speaker.