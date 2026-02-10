Lombard Historical Society invites artists to participate in art installation celebrating semiquincentennial

The Lombard Historical Society, in partnership with the Lombard Park District and the village of Lombard, is inviting artists to participate in “Power of Place,” a juried outdoor art installation celebrating America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

On view June through September 2026 at Lilacia Park and the Lombard Historical Society, 23 W. Maple St., “Power of Place” will feature artwork by local students, community partners and adult artists exploring what place means and why it matters.

The exhibition is designed as a shared community experience, bringing people together through art, history, and the places that shape Lombard’s identity.

Artists are encouraged to draw inspiration from Lombard’s history, landscapes, people and everyday spaces, and to reflect on how local places connect to the broader American story. Adult artists and community groups are invited to submit original artwork designed for outdoor display, with durable media such as mixed media, ceramics, glass and metal encouraged.

All adult artist submissions are juried, and up to 10 selected works will receive a $250 stipend. Space is limited, and artists must submit a design or concept for review as part of the application process.

There is no cost to apply, and participation is open to adult artists and community groups. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Key Dates:

· Intent to participate due: March 2

· Design submissions due: April 3

· Design approvals and stipend notifications: April 17

To learn more or apply, visit www.lombardhistory.org or contact director@lombardhistory.org.