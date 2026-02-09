DuPage sheriff seeks felony charges for juvenile accused of threatening Montini students online

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing felony charges for a juvenile accused of threatening Montini High School students on social media, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office on Sunday evening was notified by Woodridge police of a reported threat made against the students on Snapchat.

Sheriff’s office detectives identified the individual responsible for the threat, a juvenile who does no attend Montini and lives out of state, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The threat was not credible, according to the release.

“The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and Montini Catholic High School take all threats to public safety and student safety very seriously,” said DuPage County Undersheriff Eddie Moore said in the release. “As a precautionary measure, the school was placed on e-learning before the identification of the juvenile responsible for the threat by the school president.”