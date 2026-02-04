Glenbard North tops WW South boys basketball in 2OT: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Glenbard North 59, Wheaton Warrenville South 53 (2OT)

The Tigers (15-9, 7-3) lost in double overtime in the matchup of DuKane Conference leaders.

Glenbard South 44, Elmwood Park 36

Mason Fort scored 13 points, Johnathan Hadley nine and Sean Reese eight for the Raiders (18-7, 6-3 Upstate Eight East).

Oak Forest 55, Lemont 53

Zane Schneider scored 23 points, Ryan Crane 12 and Luke Glotzbach 11 for Lemont (14-11, 8-2 South Suburban Blue).

Hinsdale Central 51, Oak Park-River Forest 47

The Red Devils improved to 10-14 overall, 4-5 in the West Suburban Silver.

Downers Grove North 39, Proviso West 34

The Trojans improved to 15-10 overall, 3-5 in the West Suburban Silver.