Police find clothing item belonging to missing Downers Grove man near retention pond

Downers Grove police on Tuesday found an item of clothing belonging to Mark Sadelski, who was reported missing on Jan. 9, authorities said.

The clothing was found adjacent to a retention pond in the 7300 block of Woodward Avenue in Woodridge. The area is about two blocks from where Sadelski was believed to have traveled, authorities said.

Sadelski has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Downers Grove police, along with the Darien-Woodridge, Bolingbrook and Naperville fire departments, began a search of the pond using underwater technology. The search did not yield any results and was suspended due to icy conditions.

Sadelski, 47, was reported missing by his family. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 275 pounds and has grayish-brown hair and green eyes. He wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, dark- colored jeans and Skechers shoes. Sadelski is believed to have walked away from his residence near 71st Street and Woodward Avenue in Downers Grove, police said.

Information was shared with local police departments and hospitals on Jan. 9, and an endangered missing person advisory was disseminated statewide on Jan. 13.

Downers Grove police are asking anyone with information regarding Sadelski’s whereabouts to contact them at 630-434-5600.