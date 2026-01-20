Police search for Downers Grove man missing since Jan. 9

Police are searching for a Downers Grove man who has been missing since Jan. 9, authorities said.

Mark Sadelski, 47, was reported missing by his family. He is a 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 275 pounds and has grayish-brown hair and green eyes. He wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, dark- colored jeans and Skechers shoes. Sadelski is believed to have walked away from his residence near 71st Street and Woodward Avenue in Downers Grove.

He has a condition that places him in danger.

Information was shared with local police departments and hospitals on Jan. 9, and an endangered missing person advisory was disseminated statewide on Jan. 13.

Downers Grove police are asking anyone with information regarding Sadelski’s whereabouts to contact them at 630-434-5600.