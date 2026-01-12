Additional charges for 3 recent St. Viator grads accused of sexually assaulting classmate at party in Roselle

Three recent high school graduates accused of sexually assaulting a classmate at a party in Roselle are facing additional charges.

Kevin Niemiec, Jon Clary II and Zachary Mascolo are now also charged with criminal sexual abuse, kidnapping and unlawful restraint, according to DuPage County court records.

Niemiec was arraigned Monday and pleaded “not guilty.” His next court date is Feb. 9. He remains in jail.

Clary and Mascolo are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 27. Both are free on pretrial release.

The kidnapping charges accuse the men of confining an 18-year-old woman against her will, and the unlawful restraint charges accuse them of preventing the woman from leaving a minivan in which the assaults and abuse are said to have taken place.

The men were indicted Jan. 6 on those charges, as well as criminal sexual assault — use or threat of force.

The men, all 18 years old, were arrested in December.

Authorities say the men and the woman all graduated in May from St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights.

They were attending a graduation party on the evening of June 14 at a house in Roselle.

The woman told authorities that at some point between June 14 and June 15, she was in a minivan with Mascolo, Clary and Niemiec. The woman reported that the three then sexually assaulted her, according to authorities.

According to court records, Roselle police collected DNA evidence from the minivan and the woman’s clothes.

Prosecutors say they also have text messages of the three defendants discussing before the party how they would have sex with women at the party.

Also, prosecutors have text messages that Clary, Mascolo and an undisclosed third person sent after the party. In one of the text messages, Mascolo wrote, “the lion doesn’t take no for an answer.” St. Viator’s mascot is a lion.

