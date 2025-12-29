DuPage County residents can drop off unusable paint at several locations

DuPage County residents may drop off unwanted or unusable paint at 29 locations throughout the county.

There is no drop off charge to residents for the service, which is funded by a state fee on new paint sales. The Illinois Paint Stewardship Program, which was launched on Dec. 1, was created by the state of Illinois and the non-profit PaintCare, along with additional partners to collect the unused paint.

Accepted items include:

Interior and exterior architectural paints, latex, acrylic, water-based, alkyd, oil-based, enamel (including textured coatings)

Deck coatings, floor paints

Primers, sealers, undercoaters

Stains, shellacs, lacquers, varnished, urethanes, waterproofing concrete/masonry/wood sealers and repellents

Metal coatings, rust preventatives, field and lawn paints

To find a paint drop off location, visit paintcare.org/drop-off-sites. Some locations do not accept various types of paints and stains.

Residents can drop off up to five gallons per visit. For large volume paint recycling drop-offs, reach out to PaintCare directly to comply with federal and state hazardous waste generator rules. To learn more about the program and find a recycling site near your community, visit paintcare.org.