Downers Grove woman helps form Operation Midway Bliss to assist those affected by ICE

Downers Grove resident Taylor Krahl helped found Operation Midway Bliss, an organization which has raised nearly $31,000 to assist individuals impacted by ICE raids (Laurie Fanelli)

A duo that met through social media months ago has joined up to support families that have been directly impacted by ICE raids in the Chicago area this holiday season.

Several weeks ago, Chicagoan Will McNiff posted a TikTok expressing his interest in creating an angel tree program for families impacted by the ICE raids.

One of the 135 people who commented on the post that received thousands of views was Downers Grove mom of three, Taylor Krahl, wanting to help.

The two connected through texts, calls and Zoom meetings, and in only a couple of weeks Operation Midway Bliss was born.

With a twist on the name of the raids, Operation Midway Blitz, the two wanted to “bring comfort, dignity and hope through meaningful gifts and compassionate community support” through Operation Midway Bliss.

And in only three weeks the GoFundMe has raised nearly $30,800 from 392 donations.

“Watching the reaction has just been awe-inspiring, motivating and really encouraging,” Krahl said.

In addition, more than 900 individuals have signed up to stay connected, volunteer and/or donate money to support children in the Chicago area whose families have been impacted by recent ICE actions.

The movement’s name came about because the two wanted to turn something that symbolized so “much fear and control” into something else.

They are determined to “take the power back, reframe it, and rename it,” Krahl said.

“In Chicago, in the suburbs and in this community, we protect our own,” she said.

Krahl added that she and McNiff are touched by the significant response to their efforts.

“We are so humbled by the community support and the outreach from other people who feel the same way we do and who want to make sure ultimately that these families and these children know that they are loved,” she said. “And if we can take even the smallest burden away so that they can exhale and have a day to celebrate family and community.”

Krahl owns a small service-based business in Naperville and has seen firsthand the impact ICE has had on her predominately Mexican employees.

She said her employees have “shared what has been happening in our community and it is really devastating.”

“A lot of the community, even if their status is secure, is scared,” Krahl said.

The two first considered using the money raised for gift cards that would allow families to shop for what they needed.

However, they learned from an organization they are partnering with, Organización Hijos de Migrantes that “a lot of these families are still too scared to go out and shop,” Krahl said.

The two then were determined to “get a bag of groceries to 100 families out of a community of 6,000 in need.”

To meet that demand, Operation Midway Bliss is planning a grocery bag packing event at Right Bee Cider in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood Dec. 19. The groceries will be delivered the following day.

The group also is in the process of creating Amazon wishlists that will include one toy and one essential item for the children.

To donate or learn more, visit www.operationmidwaybliss.com