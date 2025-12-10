Grant Smith scores 19 as unbeaten Lyons rolls: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Lyons 75, DeKalb 49

Grant Smith had 19 points and six rebounds, Blake Ragsdale scored 15 points and Nate Woods and Timmy Sloan 14 points apiece for the Lions (5-0).

Lemont 83, Eisenhower 51

Ryan Crane scored 23 points, Julian Overton 21 and Zane Schneider 13 for Lemont.

Glenbard South 57, Elmwood Park 35

Will Sieck scored 12 points and Sean Reese, Amir Jackson and Johnathan Hadley added 10 each for the Raiders.

Riverside-Brookfield 60, Ridgewood 48

Cameron Mercer scored 24 points, Colin Cimino added 11 points and five assists and Ben Biskupic scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (5-1).

Girls Basketball

Glenbard South 52, Elmwood Park 19

Jordan Bailey scored 12 points and Callie Hardtke added 10 for the Raiders (6-2, 2-0).

Willowbrook 57, Addison Trail 25

Claire Edison had 15 points and eight rebounds and Joely Maciejewski added 10 points for the Warriors.

St. Francis 45, Marian Catholic 37

Hannah Grivetti scored 12 points, Courtny Bridgeforth scored 16 and Tenley Glock came off the bench to score nine points for the Spartans (3-3). Ashley Powell added eight points.

Girls Bowling

Morton 2,971, Willowbrook 2,377