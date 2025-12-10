Grant Smith scores 19 as unbeaten Lyons rolls: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball
Lyons 75, DeKalb 49
Grant Smith had 19 points and six rebounds, Blake Ragsdale scored 15 points and Nate Woods and Timmy Sloan 14 points apiece for the Lions (5-0).
Lemont 83, Eisenhower 51
Ryan Crane scored 23 points, Julian Overton 21 and Zane Schneider 13 for Lemont.
Glenbard South 57, Elmwood Park 35
Will Sieck scored 12 points and Sean Reese, Amir Jackson and Johnathan Hadley added 10 each for the Raiders.
Riverside-Brookfield 60, Ridgewood 48
Cameron Mercer scored 24 points, Colin Cimino added 11 points and five assists and Ben Biskupic scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (5-1).
Girls Basketball
Glenbard South 52, Elmwood Park 19
Jordan Bailey scored 12 points and Callie Hardtke added 10 for the Raiders (6-2, 2-0).
Willowbrook 57, Addison Trail 25
Claire Edison had 15 points and eight rebounds and Joely Maciejewski added 10 points for the Warriors.
St. Francis 45, Marian Catholic 37
Hannah Grivetti scored 12 points, Courtny Bridgeforth scored 16 and Tenley Glock came off the bench to score nine points for the Spartans (3-3). Ashley Powell added eight points.
Girls Bowling
Morton 2,971, Willowbrook 2,377