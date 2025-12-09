Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
My Suburban Life

Nazareth girls basketball wins big, stays unbeaten: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Nazareth Academy logo

Nazareth Academy logo

By Joshua Welge

Girls Basketball

Nazareth 92, Romeoville 21

Stella Sakalas had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, Lyla Shelton 15 points and four assists, Mia Gage 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals and Sophia Towne 10 points, six assists and six steals for the Roadrunners (7-0).

Hinsdale South 49, Willowbrook 31

Maeve Savage had 16 points, 14 rebounds and three steals and Hailey Goins 17 points and two assists for the Hornets (5-1).

Boys Basketball

Morton 62, Hancock 35

Chas Ontiveros had 19 points and Phillip Lowe 17 points for the Mustangs (5-2).

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.