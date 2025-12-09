Nazareth girls basketball wins big, stays unbeaten: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Nazareth 92, Romeoville 21

Stella Sakalas had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, Lyla Shelton 15 points and four assists, Mia Gage 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals and Sophia Towne 10 points, six assists and six steals for the Roadrunners (7-0).

Hinsdale South 49, Willowbrook 31

Maeve Savage had 16 points, 14 rebounds and three steals and Hailey Goins 17 points and two assists for the Hornets (5-1).

Boys Basketball

Morton 62, Hancock 35

Chas Ontiveros had 19 points and Phillip Lowe 17 points for the Mustangs (5-2).