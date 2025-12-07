Stella Sakalas’ 33 points pace Nazareth past Glenbard West: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Basketball
Nazareth 76, Glenbard West 40
Stella Sakalas scored 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Roadrunners (6-0) in a matchup of unbeatens at the Dave Yates Chicagoland Showcase at Fremd. Sophia Towne added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists and Lyla Shelton 14 points and five steals.
Boys Basketball
York 65, Highland Park 33
Hunter Stepanich scored 20 points and Lubbe added 14 to lead the Dukes.
Benet 42, St. Joseph Prep 25
The Redwings won their second of three games being played in Philadelphia.
Wheaton Warrenville South 43, Huntley 35
The Tigers won their games at the Crohns and Colitis Shootout.
Normal Community 59, Glenbard West 55
Bennett Kammes scored 17 points and Josh Abushanab 16 for the Hilltoppers at the Crohns and Colitis Shootout