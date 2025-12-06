Benet boys basketball gets win in Philadelphia over local powerhouse: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Benet 49, Roman Catholic (Pa.) 46

Colin Stack had 13 points and nine rebounds, Jayden Wright 12 points and seven assists and Edward Stasys nine points and six rebounds for the Redwings in a win over Philadelphia powerhouse Roman Catholic in Philadelphia.

Nazareth 43, Marian Catholic 42

Drew Hyland’s buzzer-beater lifted the Roadrunners to the East Suburban Catholic win.

York 38, Downers Grove North 25

Joseph Lubbe scored 12 points and Will O’Leary added 10 for the Dukes.

Lyons 65, Proviso West 22

Grant Smith had 12 points and five rebounds, Byron Walton scored 11 points and Nate Woods had nine points and four rebounds for Lyons.

Glenbard West 57, Hinsdale Central 39

Josh Abushanab scored 21 points for the Hilltoppers in their conference opener.

Oak Park-River Forest 51, Fenwick 43

George Gray had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (4-1) at the Chicago Elite Classic. Cam Woods added 12 points and eight rebounds for OPRF. Ryan Murray scored 14 points for Fenwick (3-3).

Downers Grove South 64, Morton 47

Sophomore Miguel Gaspar scored 10 points for Morton.

Riverside-Brookfield 70, Fenton 25

Cameron Mercer had 19 points, nine steals and six assists, Liam Enright scored 19 points and Colin Cimino 13 for the Bulldogs in the Upstate Eight Conference opener.

Wheaton North 44, Lake Park 34

The Falcons earned the DuKane Conference win.

Mount Carmel 61, St. Francis 58

Benjamin Whorlow scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jack Shannon had 14 points and five rebounds for St. Francis.