Glenbard West girls basketball wins Rachel Bach Tournament title: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Glenbard West 69, Glenbard North 24

The Hilltoppers (5-0) wrapped up the championship of the Rachel Bach Tournament. Katie Meehan was named tournament MVP, and Lily Pones and Ellie Noble were also named to the all-tournament team for Glenbard West.

Willowbrook 51, Wheeling 14

Claire Edison scored 14 points, Kennedy Rieger had eight steals and four assists and Jada Langston eight points and eight rebounds for the Warriors.

Lyons 61, Wheaton North 32

Montini 47, Conant 41

The host Lions and Montini were winners at the Lyons Thanksgiving Tournament.

Boys Basketball

Lyons 73, Proviso East 36

Grant Smith had 28 points, six blocks and three rebounds. Owen Carroll added 11 points, six steals and four assists for the Lions (2-0).

Glenbard East 52, Glenbard South 43

Michael Nee scored 17 points, and Keenan House added 12 for the Rams (2-0) at the District 87 Tournament. Amir Jackson scored 13 points and Sean Reese added eight for the Raiders (1-1).

Riverside-Brookfield 87, Golder College Prep 26

The host Bulldogs won their first game at the Bill VandeMerkt Tournament. Cameron Mercer scored 25 points, Colin Cimino 18 and Noah VanTholen 16.

Fenwick 46, Hinsdale South 38

The Friars won their tournament opener at the Bill VandeMerkt Tournament.

Romeoville 60, Willowbrook 56

O.J. Powell had 36 points and 14 rebounds and Jory Crocker six points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors (0-2).

Plainfield East 65, Wheaton Academy 61

At St. Charles East, Hayden Schroeder had 31 points, five rebounds and two blocks for Wheaton Academy.

Wheaton Warrenville South 51, Montini 45 (OT)

The Tigers edged the Broncos in overtime.