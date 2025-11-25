Sophomore Grant Smith’s 34 points power Lyons to season-opening win: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Lyons 80, Maine South 65

Grant Smith had 34 points and nine rebounds, Nate Woods had 12 points and Tommy Blyth nine points and eight rebounds for the Lions.

Glenbard East 67, Glenbard North 63

Michael Nee had 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Rams at the District 87 Tournament at Glenbard West. Sean Walton added 10 points and five rebounds and Jacob Marynowski had 15 points for Glenbard East.

Glenbard South 50, Glenbard West 48

Will Sieck scored 19 points, Sean Reese 10 and Amir Jackson nine for the Raiders at the District 87 Tournament.

York 58, Huntley 44

Joseph Lubbe scored 18 points and Hunter Stepanich added 13 for the Dukes.

St. Francis 53, Naperville Central 38

Ben Whorlow scored 20 points and Nathan Silagi added 19 for the Spartans.

Lincoln-Way East 48, Downers Grove North 37

The Trojans dropped their season opener.

Lincoln Park 87, Downers Grove South 78

The Mustangs dropped their season opener.

Unity Christian 68, Hinsdale Central 62

The Red Devils lost in overtime.

Girls Basketball

Lyons 62, St. Ignatius 52

Gwen Smith scored 20 points, Emma O’Brien 14 and Anna Bigenwald had 13 for the Lions (2-0) at the Lyons Thanksgiving Tournament.