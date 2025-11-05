Lombard Historical Society to hold gingerbread house contest

The Lombard Historical Society announces the 2025 Gingerbread House Contest.

Show off your creative skills by decorating your own gingerbread house! The visit the Carriage House during Jingle Bell Jubilee on Dec. 7 to vote for your favorite.

Entries space is limited. The society will provide a base kit for 24 participants on a first-come-first-served basis, which must be included in the construction of the gingerbread home. All decorations and any additional pieces must be provided by the entrants.

To register entrants must fill out a registration form on LombardHistory.org

Entries are due by 3 p.m. Dec. 5 to 23 W. Maple St. For information, visit LombardHistory.org, email info@lombardhistory.org, or call 630-629-1885.

There will be two categories: youth (17 and under) and adult. A winner will be selected for each category. The prize for each winner is a family membership to the Lombard Historical Society and a $20 gift card to the Lilac Emporium Gift Shop.