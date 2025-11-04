Lombard Garden Club to host hydrangeas presentation

The Lombard Garden Club will host Bill Karges, who will present “All About Hydrangeas” at noon Nov. 14 at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road.

Karges has shared his knowledge with audiences for a number of years. He worked at Pioneer Garden and Feed in Villa Park for many years and now can be found at Ace Hardware in Lombard at its new garden center.

Karges is available to suggest and advise on plants for the residential garden and is pleased to share information from many years of experience.

Hydrangeas are known for their large, showy blooms in shades of pink, blue, white and purple and come in various forms like mopheads, lacecaps and panicles, blooming in summer and into fall.

Karges’ program will explain the differences between the various types of these popular plants so you can select the right type with confidence.

There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.