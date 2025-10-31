Shaw Local

Downers Grove South, Glenbard West win three-set regional finals: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge

Girls Volleyball

Downers Grove South d. St. Ignatius 25-23, 23-25, 25-22

The Mustangs prevailed in three sets at the Class 4A Downers Grove South Regional final.

Downers Grove North d. Young 25-16, 25-14

The Trojans won in two sets at the Class 4A Morton Regional final.

Timothy Christian d. Kaneland 25-12, 25-17

Bella Potempa had 15 kills and five digs, Audrey Williams six kills, Elizabeth Alex 25 assists and Alexis Brandsma five aces and six digs for the Trojans (29-5) in the Class 3A Chicago CICS/Longwood Regional final.

Benet d. West Aurora 25-12, 25-13

The top-seeded Redwings rolled at the Class 4A West Aurora Regional final.

Glenbard West d. Wheaton North 25-15, 24-26, 25-16

The Hilltoppers overcame a tough second set to win the Class 4A Addison Trail Regional final.

St. Francis d. Naperville North 25-19, 26-24

The Spartans won the Class 4A St. Charles East Regional final.

Oak Park-River Forest d. Hinsdale Central 14-25, 25-21, 25-23

The Red Devils won the first set, but the top-seeded Huskies prevailed at the Class 4A Chicago Jones Regional final.

Hinsdale South d. Glenbard South 25-22, 25-15

The Hornets beat the host Raiders at the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional final.

Nazareth d. Kennedy 25-4, 25-10

The Roadrunners rolled at the Class 3A Nazareth Regional final.

Fenwick d. Chicago Noble/Bulls 25-9, 25-15

The Friars breezed at their Class 3A Fenwick Regional final.

Lemont d. Kankakee 25-20, 25-16

Lemont won its own Class 3A regional.

Westmont d. Aurora Central Catholic 27-25, 27-25

The host Sentinels won a barnburner at the Class 2A Westmont Regional final.

Montini d. Johnsburg 25-22, 25-18

The Lady Broncos won the Class 2A Lisle Regional.

