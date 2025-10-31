Downers Grove South, Glenbard West win three-set regional finals: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Volleyball
Downers Grove South d. St. Ignatius 25-23, 23-25, 25-22
The Mustangs prevailed in three sets at the Class 4A Downers Grove South Regional final.
Downers Grove North d. Young 25-16, 25-14
The Trojans won in two sets at the Class 4A Morton Regional final.
Timothy Christian d. Kaneland 25-12, 25-17
Bella Potempa had 15 kills and five digs, Audrey Williams six kills, Elizabeth Alex 25 assists and Alexis Brandsma five aces and six digs for the Trojans (29-5) in the Class 3A Chicago CICS/Longwood Regional final.
Benet d. West Aurora 25-12, 25-13
The top-seeded Redwings rolled at the Class 4A West Aurora Regional final.
Glenbard West d. Wheaton North 25-15, 24-26, 25-16
The Hilltoppers overcame a tough second set to win the Class 4A Addison Trail Regional final.
St. Francis d. Naperville North 25-19, 26-24
The Spartans won the Class 4A St. Charles East Regional final.
Oak Park-River Forest d. Hinsdale Central 14-25, 25-21, 25-23
The Red Devils won the first set, but the top-seeded Huskies prevailed at the Class 4A Chicago Jones Regional final.
Hinsdale South d. Glenbard South 25-22, 25-15
The Hornets beat the host Raiders at the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional final.
Nazareth d. Kennedy 25-4, 25-10
The Roadrunners rolled at the Class 3A Nazareth Regional final.
Fenwick d. Chicago Noble/Bulls 25-9, 25-15
The Friars breezed at their Class 3A Fenwick Regional final.
Lemont d. Kankakee 25-20, 25-16
Lemont won its own Class 3A regional.
Westmont d. Aurora Central Catholic 27-25, 27-25
The host Sentinels won a barnburner at the Class 2A Westmont Regional final.
Montini d. Johnsburg 25-22, 25-18
The Lady Broncos won the Class 2A Lisle Regional.