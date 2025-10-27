Wheaton man to remain in jail following accusations of child sexual abuse materials possession

A Wheaton man charged with possessing images of child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender will remain in jail until at least his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

A motion was granted Friday to detain pre-trial John Jacobson, 23, of the 1900 block of Lancaster Lane.

Jacobson is charged with six counts of child sexual abuse materials and one count of failure to register as a sex offender, according to DuPage County State’ Attorney’s Office news release.

Wheaton police learned of an email account that was associated with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tips system. They subsequently opened an investigation regarding possible child pornography associated with this email account, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives were led to Jacobson as the alleged owner of the email account, authorities said.

Following execution of a search warrant conducted by Wheaton police it is alleged that Jacobson was in possession of multiple images of child pornography, according to the release.

Jacobson, who is a registered sex offender, also failed to notify and include his email and social media accounts when he registered with the Wheaton police, according to the release.

“Child pornography is not a victimless crime,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Year after year, hundreds of thousands of images are downloaded and shared over the Internet with each image representing yet another innocent, young victim of child pornography. To protect these innocent victims, my office stands ready to vigorously prosecute any allegations of child pornography.

Jacobson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 17.