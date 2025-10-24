Wheaton man faces child sexual abuse material charges, including recording self with girl

A sex offender has been accused of recording himself having sexual contact with an underage girl.

John C. Jacobson, 23, of the 1900 block of Lancaster Lane in Wheaton, is charged with child pornography — knowingly filming a child under age 18, according to DuPage County court records.

He is also charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, accused of having videos involving children 13 or younger, according to the charges.

And he is charged with violating the state’s sex offender registry law, because he did not tell Wheaton police about an email address he was using, according to the charges.

Jacobson was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Judge Joshua Dieden ordered that Jacobson be detained. Dieden wrote in his order that he considered Jacobson dangerous and unlikely to obey orders from the court.

He also wrote that Jacobson had a conviction for child pornography, admitted to relapsing and acknowledged dating a 17-year-old girl.

Jacobson’s next court date is Nov. 17.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251024/crime/man-faces-child-porn-charges-including-recording-self-with-girl/