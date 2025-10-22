Downers Grove Historical Society to host History on Tap

The Downers Grove Historical Society will again host History on Tap.

Now in its 6th year, this trivia pub crawl is back with new Downers Grove history trivia, prizes and more chances to test your knowledge while enjoying food, drink and fun in the heart of downtown.

The event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13. Tickets are $40 for historical society members and $50 for non-members.

Participants will sip, stroll and play their way through five downtown hotspots: Ballydoyle, Cadence Kitchen, Cellar Door, Orange & Brew and Wasabi before wrapping up at Gatto’s Restaurant & Bar for the after-party.

The pub crawl runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and the after-party follows from 9 to 10 p.m.

Each ticket includes:

A 12-ounce beer, 4-ounce glass of wine, soft drink or appetizer at each of the five venues

A bonus ticket to use at your choice of stop

A trivia card with six chances to win gift cards from participating locations

Entry to the Gatto’s after-party with food and raffle drawings

Whether you’re a history buff or just love a good night out, History on Tap is the perfect way to discover Downers Grove in a whole new way.

All net proceeds benefit the mission and programs of the Downers Grove Historical Society.