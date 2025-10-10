Wheaton Gives Back program helps those in need

The Wheaton Community Relations Commission is once again providing opportunities for residents to make a difference in the community through the return of the Wheaton Gives Back program, which includes a winter gear drive throughout October.

In partnership with the People’s Resource Center, Downtown Wheaton Association, Wheaton Park District and other locations, the commission is collecting new and gently used winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens for the People’s Resource Center.

Collection boxes are available through the end of October [see a map of locations]:

Downtown Wheaton: Benjamin F. Edwards, Downtown Wheaton Association Office, The DuPage Art League, Egg’lectic Café, Elase Med Spa, Extract Juicery Organic Cafe, First Trust Portfolios, Innovator Capital Management, Miroballi Shoes, Murphy Financial Group, Performance Trust Capital Partners, The Protein Spot, Starbucks, Wheaton City Hall, and Wheaton Public Library.

Wheaton Park District Facilities. Central Athletic Complex and Wheaton Community Center.

For more information, visit wheaton.il.us/WheatonGivesBack.