Bonsals the topic of October Lombard Garden Club meeting

Linda Camp will speak on “Beginning Bonsai” at the Oct. 24 meeting of the Lombard Garden Club.

Camp has been a bonsai enthusiast of 25 years and partner in B.C. Bonsai for 21 years.

She will be present an overview of what is bonsai and the different trees that may be used. Camp will demonstrate and talk about everything from growing starter plants to the selection, creation and care of bonsai. She will also discuss their care and needs and how beginners may get started. Books, beginner tools and other supplies will be for sale.

The meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.