Elmhurst University celebrates opening of Health Sciences Building

Elmhurst University celebrated the opening of its new, state-of-the-art Health Sciences Building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 3.

The 45,000-square-foot space is a multidisciplinary hub for learning and innovation. It houses the university’s departments of nursing, public health, occupational therapy and communication sciences and disorders.

Crowned with more than 300 photovoltaic solar panels on the roof, and designed and constructed according to stringent environmental sustainability standards, the building also has been awarded LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

“I could not be more gratified by how our trustees, faculty, staff, donors, alumni, students, the city of Elmhurst and other stakeholders came together to support this project at every step, from fundraising to finish line,” President Troy D. VanAken said to a crowd from the campus and the community, including Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin.

In addition to classrooms and offices, the new building is home to:

A 360-degree, immersive virtual-reality lab—the first of its kind in Midwest—where students practice procedures in real-world settings such as an operating room or an ambulance;

Simulation labs with “high-fidelity” patient simulators that can breathe, sweat, have seizures, respond to medical interventions and much more;

A comprehensive speech-language-hearing clinic where students work with clients of all ages from nearby communities;

An occupational therapy “apartment” where students practice helping people with mobility issues reengage with daily-living activities;

The Jans Family Military and Veterans Center, a resource center and gathering space for student veterans and active-duty military students

“This building will serve as a hub for collaboration, academic excellence and community engagement,” said Heather Hall, dean of the School of Health Sciences. “It will empower our students to lead with knowledge and compassion, and strengthen our connection to those we serve.”

Construction on the Health Sciences Building was completed in less than two years, opening in time for the start of fall classes in August.