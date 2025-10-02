WW South boys golfers edge Hinsdale Central for regional title: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Golf

Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional

Led by medalist Michael Johnson, who shot a 4-under par 68 for a two-shot win, Wheaton Warrenville South (292) edged Hinsdale Central (293) for the regional title. Downers Grove North (304) also advanced its team from the regional held at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course.

Hinsdale Central’s Michael Jorski (70) was second and Downers Grove North’s Colton Woodring (71) and WW South’s Henry Buriage (71) tied for third.

Wheaton North’s Henry Schlickman (73) and Glenbard West’s Connor Rowley (73) were among individuals advancing.

Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional:

At Joliet, Lemont captured the regional title and advanced to the De La Salle sectional on Monday. Joey Scott led the way, carding an impressive 66. Chase Magolin, Dillon Bingen, Nathan Zdenovec, Alexander Tomala, and Jack Simpson advanced for Lemont.

Class 2A Montini Regional

Owen Coniaris shot a 5-under par 65 to earn medalist honors, leading Wheaton Academy to the regional title at Willow Crest Golf Course.

Wheaton Academy shot a 285, with second-place Montini (303) also advancing.

Wheaton Academy’s Nick Ratini (69) was second, and St. Francis’ Beckett Jones (70) and Charlie Paciga (70) tied for third. Nazareth’s Axel Perez, who shot a 75, was among individuals advancing.

Girls Volleyball

Benet d. Naperville North 25-12, 25-11

Brooklynne Brass had 10 kills and five digs, Lynney Tarnow six kills and two blocks and Ellie Stiernagle 18 assists for the Redwings (22-2).

Batavia d. Wheaton Academy 25-16, 25-22

The Warriors lost the nonconference match.

Girls Tennis

Wheaton Academy 4, Waubonsie Valley 3

Wheaton Academy’s Lizzie Scheidt, Leah Hilde and Claire Jeong won singles matches and Maggie Clousing and Abbie Covone their doubles match.