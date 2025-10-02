Organizers reveal details of DuPage No Kings protests

Protestors gather in La Grange in June as part of the first No Kings Day rally. A second No Kings protest will be held in several locations in DuPage and Cook counties and throughout the state on Oct. 18 (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Local pro-democracy group Indivisible DuPage is planning a day of protests Oct. 18 as part of a national No Kings effort.

Protests are planned for nine intersections on Roosevelt Road in Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, Lombard and Villa Park.

Additionally, a rally is scheduled in La Grange for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on La Grange Road between Cossitt and Goodman avenues.

In Elmhurst, protestors plan to gather from from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. but the location is undisclosed.

In Bartlett, a rally is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. neat the Veteran’s Memorial at the southwest corner of Stearns and Bartlett roads.

The protests are meant to show support for traditional democratic values, including fair elections, due process for all, economic equality, and free speech, according to an Indivisible DuPage news release.

“These values have faced ongoing challenges by the current Republican administration. Our protests are particularly meaningful at this time given the increased federal presence in Chicago and ICE raids currently taking place in the suburbs,” according to the release.

Indivisible DuPage is planning the day of protests locally along with organizations including the Glen Ellyn branch of the League of Women Voters, the College of DuPage Faculty Association and Indivisible Illinois.

More than 2,000 No Kings 2.0 events are registered around the country by local pro-democracy groups, an increase from the first No Kings Day events.

Other protests planned for the region include Joliet, Aurora, Bolingbrook, Geneva and Elgin.