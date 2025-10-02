Glen Ellyn residents can sign up now for Halloween home decorating contest

Glen Ellyn is inviting residents to enter the village’s Halloween home decorating contest.

Get ready to light up the night with frightful delight. Go all out and let’s create a map of spooky homes for everyone to enjoy the drive with family and friends.

Whether you’re brewing up classic cobweb charm, going full haunted mansion or crafting a whimsical pumpkin wonderland, we want to see your creativity shine.

Categories Include:

Spookiest Spectacle – For those who love a good scare and dramatic effects.

Most Magical & Whimsical - Think fairy lights, friendly ghosts, Hogwarts and enchanted vibes.

Beautifully Bewitched - Cozy autumn aesthetics. Think Martha Stewart with a Halloween twist. Homes that could grace the cover of Better Homes & Ghouls.

Best DIY Magic- Homemade magic that impresses with creativity and effort. Think handmade props, upcycled decor or crafty charm.

The entry deadline is Oct. 16 and judging will be conducted until Oct. 23. Winners will be presented with award yard signage and announced Oct. 24.

All entries will be featured in an online Halloween map so neighbors can take a self-guided tour of Glen Ellyn’s most bewitching homes.

Houses near downtown may be on the route of the trick-or-trolley tours on Oct 26.

By submitting an entry form, you give the right to place the home address on the map. No names or contact info will be given. This is only for the Alliance of Downtown to

The voting form and map will be available at www.downtownglenellyn.com