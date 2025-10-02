Downers Grove Historical Society names new president

The Downers Grove Historical Society is making changes in its leadership team.

After serving as president for nearly four years, Amy Gassen is stepping down as president.

Gassen joined the board in 2016, served as vice president for three years and was appointed president in 2021.

She will continue to serve on the board, ensuring her experience and insight remain part of the society’s leadership.

“Serving as president of the Downers Grove Historical Society has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Gassen said in a news release. “I’ve been deeply moved by the passion, generosity and unwavering dedication of our board, volunteers and members, Their commitment to preserving our community’s history has inspired me every step of the way, and I’m truly grateful to each and every one of them. I look forward to supporting the Society as it embarks on this exciting new chapter.”

The society’s board of directors has elected Marty Acks as the new president. Acks brings both passion and experience to the role, and the board looks forward to his leadership as the society continues its mission of preserving and sharing Downers Grove’s rich history.

“I am grateful to be asked by my fellow board members to serve as President of the Downers Grove Historical Society,” Acks said in the release. “I joined the board when Liz Chalberg was president and have continued through Amy Gassen’s time as president. I hope to seemlessly follow in their steps while bringing some fresh ideas to the role. My time on the board, including most recently as treasurer, have been a great joy. I look forward to serving the society in my new role.”

In addition, Kurt Metzler has been elected vice president, and Rich Kulovany will now step in as the board’s treasurer.

For more information about the Downers Grove Historical Society, visit https://dghistory.org/