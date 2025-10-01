Downers Grove Historical Society to host living cemetery Oct. 25

The Downers Grove Historical Society invites the community to experience the Living Cemetery at the historic Main Street Cemetery, 5158 Main St.

Come step back in time and meet the early pioneers who shaped our town.

This lively, family-friendly event is fun, educational, and interactive. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 25.

Local actors, including youth from a community acting troupe and several dedicated local residents, will portray Downers Grove pioneers, as well as town founder Pierce Downer and his wife, Lucy.

Curious why Pierce and Lucy Downer aren’t buried in the Main Street Cemetery? Come and find out.

Dressed in period costumes and bringing history to life with well-researched stories, the performers offer a way to learn about the people who built our community.

The Living Cemetery coincides with the Rotary’s Window Painting event downtown so bring the children, enjoy a morning of fall fun, and stop by the cemetery for an experience you won’t forget!

Main Street Cemetery, Downers Grove