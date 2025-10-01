Benet girls golf wins regional title, leads sectional qualifiers: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Golf

Class 2A Glenbard West Regional

Led by freshman Lauren Gauss, who tied for the low round with a 75, Benet shot a 320 to win the Class 2A Glenbard West Regional.

Wheaton Warrenville South (358) and St. Francis (359) also advanced.

Benet’s Reina Maceren shot a 76 for third, Kate Lewis an 81 and Wheaton North’s Ariana Savenok an 82 for fifth. Freshman Brooklyn Calabrese shot WW South’s low round of 84 to tie for seventh.

Class 2A Hinsdale South Regional

Downers Grove South’s Miah Wanserski shot a 74 to tie for the low round at the regional held at Carriage Greens.

Hinsdale Central shot a 315 as one of three teams advancing, a shot back of regional champion Lockport. Hinsdale Central’s Anika Danda was third with a 75, Amelia Gambia tied for fifth with a 77, and Olivia Zhang tied for eighth with an 81.

Downers Grove North, third with a 328, also advanced. Charlotte Labianco shot a 77 to tie for fifth for the Trojans’ low round.

Lemont freshman Sarah Scott shot a 75 to tie for third among advancing individuals. York freshman Maya Patel also advanced with an 81 to tie for eighth.

Class 1A New Lenox Regional

Montini shot a 393 to tie for second and advance its team from the regional held at Woodruff Golf Course.

Ava Mendez shot Montini’s low round of 84 for fourth.