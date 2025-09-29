Lombard Historical Society presents ‘The Art of Dying: Mediums and Spirits’ Oct. 16, 17

The Lombard Historical Society presents “The Art of Dying: Mediums and Spirits,” a Victorian mourning tour of the Victorian Cottage.

Travel back in time to learn firsthand about what happens when death paid the Victorians a visit.

Tours are Oct. 16-17 starting at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. Add on a tarot reading for $10 and make it a truly Victorian evening. Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for non-members.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit LombardHistory.org

Enter through the doors of the Victorian Cottage and learn about how the Victorian’s mourned and the lengths they would go to remain connected to their dearly departed.

In a 45-minute tour, guests will learn about local spiritualist EV Wilson, even getting a chance to “meet” him and see perspectives about those who believed in the communications from beyond, and those who thought it was all a charade.

