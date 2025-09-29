La Grange of League of Women Voters to discuss Project 2025 at Oct. 29 meeting

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area has rescheduled a presentation originally planned for Oct. 2 to Oct. 29.

The program will help participants understand Project 2025 and its details, which portions have been implemented, and how we might respond.

The program will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the La Grange Public Library, lower level, 10 W. Cossitt Ave.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email the league at league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit https://my.lwv.org/illinois/la-grange-area