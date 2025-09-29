Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
My Suburban Life

La Grange of League of Women Voters to discuss Project 2025 at Oct. 29 meeting

Bonnie Pitz, state board member of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, shows off a pin from the organization. For years, the League has held candidate forums/debates in Jasper County. Local Republican candidates are refusing to participate in the forums, citing frustrations over the group's lack of neutrality and a past mistake.

(Christopher Braunschweig)

By Shaw Local News Network

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area has rescheduled a presentation originally planned for Oct. 2 to Oct. 29.

The program will help participants understand Project 2025 and its details, which portions have been implemented, and how we might respond.

The program will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the La Grange Public Library, lower level, 10 W. Cossitt Ave.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email the league at league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit https://my.lwv.org/illinois/la-grange-area

La GrangeLocalCook CountyDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois