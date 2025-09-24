Wheaton historical bike tour rescheduled to Saturday

Due to weather, the Wheaton Bicyclist & Pedestrian Commission’s History of South Wheaton Parks ride, originally scheduled for Sept. 20, will now take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m.on Saturday.

Join the commission for a recreational bike ride and learn about the history of Wheaton parks. The ride will start and end at Atten Park, 1720 S. Wiesbrook Road, at the shelter near the playground.

Bob Goldsborough, longtime Wheaton resident, amateur historian and writer for the “Chicago Tribune,” will lead a leisurely 8 to 10 mile bicycle tour of south Wheaton parks, offering historical commentary at each site. This event is open to cyclists of all levels and ages.Please note: