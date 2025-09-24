Berwyn man accused of leading police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

A Berwyn man accused of leading the Oak Brook and Aurora police departments on two separate high-speed chases Wednesday will remain in jail until his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

A judge Wednesday granted a motion to detain pre-trial Armoni Flowers, 21, of the 2100 block of Harlem Avenue, who is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including reckless driving, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 1:12 a.m. on Sept. 24, an Aurora police officer attemped to stop a 2001 black Toyota Highlander that had allegedly disobeyed two stop signs, according to the release.

After initially pulling over, the driver of the Highlander, later identified as Flowers, fled after the officer approached the vehicle, according to the release.

Police pursued Flowers, who drove about 80 mph on northbound Eola Road before ultimately entering eastbound Interstate 88 . authorities said.

About 1:28 a.m., Oak Brook police spotted the Highlander traveling about 75 mph near I-88 and Route 83. Police officer attempted to stop Flowers, who accelerated, reaching speeds of about 100 mph on eastbound I-88 near the Interstate 294 overpass, authorities said.

After police successfully deployed stop sticks, Flowers continued to flee, ultimately crashing the Highlander near Interstate I-290 and 25th Street in Bellwood, according to the release.

Flowers allegedly exited the Highlander and attempted to flee on foot, climbing over a fence into a construction yard. He was arrested following a brief pursuit, according to the release.

Flowers’ next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.