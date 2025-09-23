Wheaton fire department to hold open house on Saturday

Wheaton firefighters and paramedics will welcome the community to the Wheaton Fire Department Open House from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 27.
This all-ages event will take place at Fire Station 38, 1 Fapp Circle, which is located behind Target near County Farm and Roosevelt roads.
This free event will be held rain or shine and includes:
- Hands-on activities, including a stuffed animal checkup station with paramedics.
- Safety demonstrations, including a vehicle extrication exercise
- Fire department vehicles and equipment on display
- Sparky the Fire Dog
- A chance to meet Wheaton firefighters and paramedics