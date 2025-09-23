Shaw Local

Wheaton fire department to hold open house on Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network

Wheaton firefighters and paramedics will welcome the community to the Wheaton Fire Department Open House from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 27.

This all-ages event will take place at Fire Station 38, 1 Fapp Circle, which is located behind Target near County Farm and Roosevelt roads.

This free event will be held rain or shine and includes:

  • Hands-on activities, including a stuffed animal checkup station with paramedics.
  • Safety demonstrations, including a vehicle extrication exercise
  • Fire department vehicles and equipment on display
  • Sparky the Fire Dog
  • A chance to meet Wheaton firefighters and paramedics
