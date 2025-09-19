Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
My Suburban Life

Timothy Christian volleyball beats Marian Central: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Timothy Christian senior Bella Potempa

Timothy Christian senior Bella Potempa (Photo provided by Timothy Christian Athletics)

By Joshua Welge

Girls Volleyball

Timothy Christian d. Marian Central 25-19, 25-16

Bella Potempa had 10 kills and three blocks, Ella Rickert five kills and two blocks and Elizabeth Alex 20 assists for the Trojans (15-2).

Boys Golf

Willowbrook Ryder Cup Quad

Addison Trail had a score of 109, Glenbad North 110, Willowbrook 113 and Morton 121 in a meet where each team brings three two-man teams and plays a two-man scramble.

Willowbrook’s Kyle Yopchick and Ryan Franz shot a 34, Ben Rattana and Bobby Biggs a 36 and Cooper Coulter and Leo Vassolo a 43.

Girls Tennis

Wheaton Academy 7, St. Viator 0

The Warriors won all seven matches in straight sets, including singles winners Lizzie Scheidt, Leah Hilde, Claire Jeong and doubles Rachel Hayes/Claudia Gula, Milly Rienow/Elizabeth VanHuis, Abbie Covone/Maggie Clousing and Portia Noensie/Sarah Pyykkonen.

Girls VolleyballHigh School SportsDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.