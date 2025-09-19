Timothy Christian volleyball beats Marian Central: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Volleyball
Timothy Christian d. Marian Central 25-19, 25-16
Bella Potempa had 10 kills and three blocks, Ella Rickert five kills and two blocks and Elizabeth Alex 20 assists for the Trojans (15-2).
Boys Golf
Willowbrook Ryder Cup Quad
Addison Trail had a score of 109, Glenbad North 110, Willowbrook 113 and Morton 121 in a meet where each team brings three two-man teams and plays a two-man scramble.
Willowbrook’s Kyle Yopchick and Ryan Franz shot a 34, Ben Rattana and Bobby Biggs a 36 and Cooper Coulter and Leo Vassolo a 43.
Girls Tennis
Wheaton Academy 7, St. Viator 0
The Warriors won all seven matches in straight sets, including singles winners Lizzie Scheidt, Leah Hilde, Claire Jeong and doubles Rachel Hayes/Claudia Gula, Milly Rienow/Elizabeth VanHuis, Abbie Covone/Maggie Clousing and Portia Noensie/Sarah Pyykkonen.