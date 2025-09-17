York volleyball tops Glenbard West in WSC Silver thriller: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Volleyball

York d. Glenbard West 22-25, 25-20, 26-24: The Dukes (13-2, 1-1) rallied to win a thriller in a matchup of two of the top teams in the West Suburban Silver. Individual stats were not available.

Glenbard South d. Fenton 25-18, 25-14: Callie Hardtke had nine kills and three digs, Emma Full four kills and two aces, Julia Alcala three blocks, Rebecca Johnson three kills, Rylan Juhl nine digs and two aces and Eva Bogdanov five digs and three aces for the Raiders (9-6, 1-1). Alyna Krabec had 16 assists and nine digs.

Timothy Christian d. Chicago Christian 25-23, 25-8: Bella Potempa had 11 kills and four digs, Audrey Williams five kills, Elizabeth Alex 19 assists and five digs and Kate Vogelzang six digs and two aces for the Trojans (14-2, 1-0).

Benet d. Carmel 25-7, 25-11: Ellie Stiernagle had 24 assists, Molly Welge five kills, Brooklynne Brass seven kills and four digs and Lynney Tarnow five kills for the Redwings (11-1, 2-0).

St. Francis d. St. Ignatius 25-22, 18-25, 25-23: Colleen Brennan had nine kills, Grace Glover eight kills and three blocks, Mackenzie Krzus six kills, 21 assists and five digs and Addi Samolinski 21 digs for the Spartans (12-3, 2-0 GCAC).

Wheaton Academy d. Hope Academy: The Warriors (10-5) won their conference opener. Final score and individual highlights were not provided.

Boys Golf

Willowbrook 150, Hinsdale South 160: Jonnie Gosmire and Bobby Biggs each shot 37 and Charlie Roelle and Ben Rattana each shot 38 for the Warriors in the dual meet at Sugar Creek.

Cross Country

Willowbrook: The Warriors placed first at the Leyden Quad hosted at Center Point Park. Mariangela Popoca won the race in 19:29.40 over 3 miles, Kate Borho was second in 20:46 and Juliet Oddo third in 20:51.40.