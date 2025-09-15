Lombard Historical Society to present interactive mystery performance

The Lombard Historical Society will host an interactive mystery performance presented by the Kirkwood Players from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Step back to the early 1920s in Lombard for an evening of mystery, intrigue and a dash of comedy.

On a crisp autumn night, neighbors gather for a church social. Music fills the air, laughter drifts across Maple Street, and everything seems perfectly ordinary until something or someone goes missing.

Suddenly, the town is swept into a whirlwind of secrets, speculation and hilarity. The event is $50 for society members and $60 for non-members. Tickets are limited. Learn more and register at lombardhistory.org.

This interactive performance, presented by the Kirkwood Players, blends the charm of a Jazz Age caper with the fun of a small-town mystery, inviting audiences to laugh, guess and join in the adventure.

As the story unfolds in four lively acts, guests will also be challenged to hunt for clues hidden throughout the Carriage House and Victorian Cottage, piecing together the puzzle as the night goes on.

The evening includes appetizers, dessert and two drink tickets, making it as much a social as a spectacle. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in costume and fully embrace the 1920s spirit.